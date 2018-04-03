Fredonia group to host congressional candidates at forum

The Chautauqua County Women’s Action Group will sponsor a congressional meet-the-candidates discussion and coffee from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Fredonia Presbyterian Church, 219 Central Ave.

The event will feature five candidates competing in the June 26 Democratic primary for the right to challenge Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, in November. They include Linda Andrei, Max Della Pia, Ian Golden, Tracy Mitrano and Eddie Sundquist.

Each candidate will sit with five groups of voters and answer questions. The event is free but limited to 80 attendees.