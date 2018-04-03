Frank Reich to present Call to Courage Award on April 14

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis will be honored as the 17th recipient of the Call to Courage Award at a breakfast on April 14.

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback and current Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich will be back in Buffalo to host the event along with his wife, Linda.

Limited tickets still are available for the breakfast, which runs 9 to 11 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo. Tickets are $40 and are available by calling 716-559-1800.

The Call to Courage Award is given to an NFL player who displays exemplary character and leadership on and off the field and a strong commitment to his Christian faith. Reich established the award in 2002.

The event will include a roundtable discussion about the “State of the NFL” with a panel of experts that will feature former Bills greats Jerry Butler, Steve Tasker and Reich, along with current Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander.

Alexander was the 2017 winner of the Call to Courage Award. Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams won in 2016, and ex-Bills tight end Scott Chandler won in 2015. Other past winners have included Hall of Famers Curtis Martin and Kurt Warner.

Davis, 29, has played five of his six NFL seasons for the New York Jets. He signed with the Saints in free agency last month. He had 137 tackles and five sacks for New York last season. Davis runs a summer camp for children in Jackson, Miss., called the Devoted Dreamers Academy.

Reich also will present the High School Call to Courage Award to an outstanding member of a Western New York high school football team.