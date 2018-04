FITZGERALD, Benjamin C.

FITZGERALD - Benjamin C. Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 29, 2018. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday (April 7) at 10 AM at Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Ave., Buffalo. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com