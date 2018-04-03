Ecumenical service planned for Wilson's Bicentennial celebration

An ecumenical service is planned for 10 a.m. April 7 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 431 Lake St., Wilson, to help kick off the 200th anniversary of the town.

The town received its name from pioneer Reuben Wilson and was founded on April 10, 1818.

Special Bicentennial events include a sold-out dinner at the newly remodeled Wilson House Restaurant and Inn April 7, prior to its grand opening to the public planned later this month.

For a list of events, visit: www.wilson200.weebly.com or the Wilson Bicentennial Facebook pages, both created and maintained by Wilson Central School District students. Bicentennial memorabilia is available for purchase at the Town Clerk’s office and Lakeside Markets.