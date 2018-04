In this edition of the Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester from Buffalo Sports Page discuss the reports that Brandon Beane is desperately trying to move up in the draft.

Rundown

0:00 Reports of Beane desperate to move up.

2:50 It may take two moves to get to the 2nd pick.

5:55 Getting to 5 can get Bills to 2.

9:15 Two-Minute Drill: Browns taking Josh Allen would make it more interesting.