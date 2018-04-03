DAHDAH, Souraya (Bitar)

DAHDAH - Souraya (Bitar)

April 1, 2018, at age 66. Wife of the late George Dahdah; devoted daughter of the late Abdulah and Souad (Samoel) Bitar; dear sister of Joseph (Sara) Bitar, Bassam (Rachael) Bitar, Kamal (Amani) Bitar, Jamal (Taghreed) Bitar, Samuel Bitar, Ghada (George) Samoel and the late Riad (Salwa) Bitar; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (cor. Hopkins) where prayers will be said Thursday morning at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. John Maron Church, 2040 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville at 10 AM. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Family and friends invited. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com