Colleges: UB's Clark wins Riley Wallace Award

University at Buffalo senior Wes Clark was named the winner of the Riley Wallace Award as the top transfer in men's college basketball.

"Wes Clark was a difference maker for Buffalo," said CollegeInsider.com's Angela Lento. "He was one of the most underrated players in college basketball this season and should have been a first team All-Mid-American Conference selection."

Clark played 26 games for the Bulls after becoming eligible in December. He was named the Most Valuable Player of the MAC Tournament and stood out in UB's two NCAA tournament games, averaging 25.5 points.

He had 25 points and seven assists against Arizona and 26 points in the loss to Kentucky.

"Those around this program know the hard work that he put in and he is a huge reason for the success we had as a team this past year," said UB coach Nate Oats, who also was Clark's high school coach at Romulus, Mich.

Clark transferred to UB from Missouri, and between the two stops scored 1,015 points in xxx games.

The award is named after long-time University of Hawaii coach Riley Wallace, who was a standout player and later coach at Centenary (La.).

Hockey

Henrik Borgstrom of Denver, Ryan Donato of Harvard and Adam Gaudette of Northeastern are the three finalists for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award which will be presented Friday in St. Paul, Minn., site of the NCAA Frozen Four.

The announcement of the awarding of college hockey's highest honor will be televised live at 6 p.m. on the NHL Network.

Dylan McLaughlin of Canisius was among the 10 finalists for the Hobey. The junior from Lancaster was the Atlantic Hockey Conference Player of the Year after he scored 17 goals with 31 assists for 48 points for the Golden Griffins.

Baseball

Canisius (14-9) at Cornell (4-11): Tuesday's doubleheader between the teams at the Demske Complex was cancelled but the Golden Griffins will travel to Ithaca today for a noon single game against the Big Red.

Niagara is preparing for the long-awaited opening of newly renovated John P. Bob Field on Saturday with a noon doubleheader against aiona.

"We’ve been looking forward to this day for quite some time," said coach Rob McCoy. "It signals a new era in Niagara baseball’s rich history; no group deserves it more than the current, former, and future players and coaches associated with this program. This facility will be a tremendous source of pride for all involved for years to come."

Several Niagara baseball alumni will join with President Emeritus Rev. Joseph J. Levesque, C.M, for the ribbon cutting in pregame ceremonies at the on-campus facility.

Softball

UB 16-7, Akron 1-4: The Bulls had 22 hits in the Mid-American Conference doubleheader against the Zips at Nan Harvey Field in Amherst to improve to 13-17 overall, 5-3 in the MAC. Akron is 1-28-1, 0-8 in the MAC.

Freshman Anna Aguon had seven RBIs for the Bulls. She went 4 for 4 with five RBIs in the opener and had a two-run triple in the second game. Jessica Goldyn was 5 for 5 in the doubleheader for UB and Jenelle Martin was 4 for 4 with five RBIs in the opener.

Ally Power pitched both games for UB to go 10-9 for the season.

Canisius (3-20) at Syracuse (16-14): The Golden Griffins have lost their last 10 games heading into today's nonconference doubleheader against the Orange at Skytop Softball Stadium in Syracuse.