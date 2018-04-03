CIEZAK, Eugene P.

CIEZAK - Eugene P. March 31, 2018, age 91. Beloved husband of Rita (nee Pochylski); dear father of Susan (Timothy) Wrotny; loving Papa of Matthew, Beth and Amy; son of the late Martin and Anna; brother of the late Henry, Ted, Irene and Richard; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 4-8PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Thursday 11:15 AM. Please assemble at church. Gene was a WWII Army Air Corps Veteran, a graduate of the University of Buffalo and was retired from Conrail. Please share your online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com