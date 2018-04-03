Victim, 27, critical after Colfax Avenue shooting

A Buffalo man is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday morning on Colfax Avenue, a few blocks from Erie County Medical Center, according to a Buffalo police spokesman.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene at about 6:40 a.m. by a female who told a 911 operator her boyfriend had been shot in front of a house on Colfax, between Grider Street and Deerfield Avenue, according to the Buffalo police report.

The 27-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to ECMC, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in an email. Police have not released any further information about the shooting.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.