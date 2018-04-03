Buffalo man with prior DWI charged after I-190 crash

A Buffalo man with a prior conviction for driving while intoxicated is due in court next week to face a new DWI charge after a one-car crash on the Niagara Thruway, according to the State Police.

Coleman Pettway Jr., 32, was arrested after a crash at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the Hertel Avenue ramp to the I-190, the State Police said. The crash resulted in damage to the vehicle, but no injuries, police said.

Pettway, who has a DWI conviction in the last 10 years, was charged with felony DWI and ticketed for several vehicle and traffic infractions, police said.

He was released to a sober third party and is due in Buffalo City Court on April 12.