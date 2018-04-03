Brown trout stocked for Niagara Falls anglers

Anglers who like to fish in Niagara Falls have a new supply of targets.

About 2,500 brown trout were stocked in Hyde Park Lake and nearby Gill Creek Tuesday by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

More than 1,900 trout were dropped into the lake, and another 570 splashed into the creek. The DEC said most of the fish were eight to nine inches long, except for about 200 older fish placed in the lake. They were 12 to 15 inches long.

The DEC plans to place more than 80,000 brown and rainbow trout later this spring in the lower Niagara River, Lake Ontario and Oppenheim Park Pond in Wheatfield.

The state's official trout season began Sunday.