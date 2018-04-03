[BN] Blitz newsletter: A Bills player's 'life-altering' experience

Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson had what he called a “somewhat life-altering” experience at the Louisiana State Penitentiary during a recent mission trip with team chaplain Len Vanden Bos, and he has shared his experience with BNblitz.

“I decided to share my experiences to show you how God is working in this prison,” Ferguson wrote in a guest column for The Buffalo News.

Ferguson was one of 10 current and former NFL players who made the trip, including former Ravens and Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith, “who was the most popular with the inmates,” according to Ferguson. The players worshipped with the inmates, toured the prison and tried to provide the prisoners with some hope.

“This trip kept taking my breath away and reminding me to never take my freedom for granted.” Ferguson wrote.

Update: Nine of the 18 players on the Bills’ roster who were unrestricted free agents remain on the market. Four have re-signed with Buffalo – Kyle Williams, Travaris Cadet, Ramon Humber and Taiwan Jones. Preston Brown, E.J. Gaines, Seantrel Henderson, Deonte Thompson and Shareece Wright have signed elsewhere.

Matthews visits rivals: ESPN reported that one of those free agents, wide receiver Jordan Matthews, visited the Patriots Monday. He had previously met with the Cardinals and Packers.

How it happened: The talks that led to the Cordy Glenn trade between the Bills and Bengals began in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. And the Bills were apparently the ones to suggest there might be a match.

Right around the corner: Voluntary offseason workouts for the Bills will begin April 16, the NFL said Monday. Voluntary “organized team activity” sessions are scheduled for the second half of May and early June.

Buffalo connection: When former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Aug. 4, Bills linebackers coach Bob Babich will serve as the presenter. Babich coached Urlacher in various capacities with the Bears from 2004 to 2012.

Watch: Jim Kelly’s daughter Erin posted a video showing the Hall of Fame quarterback walking after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his upper jaw.

Listen: In the Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester from Buffalo Sports Page talked about the latest mock draft from Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News.

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more BN Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.