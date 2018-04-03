Deaths Death Notices
BLUFF, Thomas A., Sr.
BLUFF - Thomas A., Sr. Of Sanborn, NY, April 1, 2018. Father of Thomas A. Bluff, Jr., Julie A. (James) Couch and Michelle (Michael) Pearce; grandfather of Jesse, Ryan, Tyler, Nicholas, Danielle, Mikayla, Madison and Mandy; brother of Robert H. (Mary) Bluff, Virginia A. Bluff, Nancy K. Abel, Mary Ellen (Eugene) Rynkowski and the late Edward T., Gerald Bluff and Violet I. (late Arthur) Havlik; former husband of Patricia (Schreiner) Bluff and brother-in- law of Jean Bluff; also survived by many nieces and nephews. His family will be present on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Rd., Sanborn, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 9:30 AM at St. Paul's Parish, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, NY. Memorials may be made in his name to the Buffalo PBA or to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com, for guest register.
