Beer garden plans on tap at Clarence's West Shore Brewing

A new beer garden is just one of the changes that West Shore Brewing Company plans to make to draw in more customers and to keep them at the Clarence brewery longer.

The owners of the brewery at 10995 Main St., just west of Antique World & Flea Market, have filed plans with the town to add a beer garden with outdoor seating and a game area just to the rear of the existing building.

Josh Dziomba, who runs the brewery with his father, Greg, and his wife, Laura, said the outdoor area eventually would include fire pits and space for live music. The plans will be the subject of a Town Board public hearing on April 25 and the Dziombas hope to open the beer garden sometime in May if they receive the required approvals.

"We're trying to make more of a destination," Josh Dziomba said.

The brewery, which opened last summer, does not serve food. But West Shore plans to start bringing in a food truck every Saturday for its customers and to expand its hours of operation from the current Thursday to Saturday to Wednesday through Sunday.

Customers now only can take home growlers of West Shore beer. But the brewery plans to add equipment by the end of this summer that will allow patrons to take home cans or crowlers – canned growlers – of its beer.