Bankruptcy filings drop 4.7 percent in March

Bankruptcy filings in the Buffalo-Rochester region dropped 4.7 percent in March from a month ago, to 403 cases.

Bankruptcy filings in the Buffalo-Rochester region have fallen in each of the past three months. That was in contrast to 2017, when full-year filings increased following seven straight years of declines.

For the first three months of this year, bankruptcy filings in the Buffalo-Rochester region were down 3.7 percent, to 972 cases.