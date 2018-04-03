Bankruptcy filings drop 4.7 percent in March
Bankruptcy filings in the Buffalo-Rochester region dropped 4.7 percent in March from a month ago, to 403 cases.
Bankruptcy filings in the Buffalo-Rochester region have fallen in each of the past three months. That was in contrast to 2017, when full-year filings increased following seven straight years of declines.
For the first three months of this year, bankruptcy filings in the Buffalo-Rochester region were down 3.7 percent, to 972 cases.
Story topics: bankruptcy/ buffalo/ Local Business/ Local News/ Matt Glynn
