HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Monday’s games

Nonleague

Barker 5, V-Pembroke 4

B (1-0): Collin Webb 2-4, 2 R, 2 SB

North Collins 3, Silver Creek/Forestville 0

NC: Anthony Novoa, Tanner Loretto combined no-hitter, 10 K’s; Nick Woronowski 2 runs

North Collins 3, Dunkirk 2

NC (2-0): Brandon Zielinski 6∑ IP, 13 K’s, game-winning 2-RBI single

Medina 18, V-Holley 0

M (1-0): Chris Goyette no-hitter, 3 hits, 6 RBI

Cheektowaga 16, Niagara Catholic 4

C (1-0): Luke Mortellaro, Alex Sparbel 3 hits each

Brocton at Gowanda, ppd.

Lancaster at Lew-Port, ppd.

Today’s games

Mingo Bay Baseball Classic

at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Jamestown vs. Lewisville (S.C.), 9 a.m.

V-Penfield vs. West Seneca East, 2 p.m.

Nonleague

West Seneca West at Sweet Home, 10 a.m.

Tonawanda at Kenmore West, 11 a.m.

Wilson at Niagara Falls, noon

V-Alexander at Barker, 1 p.m.

V-Pembroke at Akron, ppd.

Wednesday’s games

Mingo Bay Baseball Classic

at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Sherman (W.Va.) vs. Jamestown, 8 a.m.

W.S. East vs. Gateway Reg. (N.J.), 10:30 a.m.

Nonleague

Kenmore East at Tonawanda, 11 a.m.

V-Pembroke at Albion, noon

Fredonia at Gowanda, noon

Wilson at Lew-Port, noon

JFK at Medina, noon

Maryvale at Sweet Home, noon

Roy-Hart at West Seneca West, noon

Clymer at Chautauqua Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland Hill at Newfane, 4:30 p.m.

Brocton at Falconer, ppd.

Softball

Monday’s games

Nonleague

CSAT at Tapestry, ppd.

Today’s games

Nonleague

Akron at Alden, ppd.

Wednesday’s games

Nonleague

CSAT at Wilson, 1 p.m.

Newfane at Niagara Falls, 3:30 p.m.

Cheektowaga at Kenmore East, 4:30 p.m.

