HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Monday’s games
Nonleague
Barker 5, V-Pembroke 4
B (1-0): Collin Webb 2-4, 2 R, 2 SB
North Collins 3, Silver Creek/Forestville 0
NC: Anthony Novoa, Tanner Loretto combined no-hitter, 10 K’s; Nick Woronowski 2 runs
North Collins 3, Dunkirk 2
NC (2-0): Brandon Zielinski 6∑ IP, 13 K’s, game-winning 2-RBI single
Medina 18, V-Holley 0
M (1-0): Chris Goyette no-hitter, 3 hits, 6 RBI
Cheektowaga 16, Niagara Catholic 4
C (1-0): Luke Mortellaro, Alex Sparbel 3 hits each
Brocton at Gowanda, ppd.
Lancaster at Lew-Port, ppd.
Today’s games
Mingo Bay Baseball Classic
at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Jamestown vs. Lewisville (S.C.), 9 a.m.
V-Penfield vs. West Seneca East, 2 p.m.
Nonleague
West Seneca West at Sweet Home, 10 a.m.
Tonawanda at Kenmore West, 11 a.m.
Wilson at Niagara Falls, noon
V-Alexander at Barker, 1 p.m.
V-Pembroke at Akron, ppd.
Wednesday’s games
Mingo Bay Baseball Classic
at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Sherman (W.Va.) vs. Jamestown, 8 a.m.
W.S. East vs. Gateway Reg. (N.J.), 10:30 a.m.
Nonleague
Kenmore East at Tonawanda, 11 a.m.
V-Pembroke at Albion, noon
Fredonia at Gowanda, noon
Wilson at Lew-Port, noon
JFK at Medina, noon
Maryvale at Sweet Home, noon
Roy-Hart at West Seneca West, noon
Clymer at Chautauqua Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Cleveland Hill at Newfane, 4:30 p.m.
Brocton at Falconer, ppd.
Softball
Monday’s games
Nonleague
CSAT at Tapestry, ppd.
Today’s games
Nonleague
Akron at Alden, ppd.
Wednesday’s games
Nonleague
CSAT at Wilson, 1 p.m.
Newfane at Niagara Falls, 3:30 p.m.
Cheektowaga at Kenmore East, 4:30 p.m.
Share this article