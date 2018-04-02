Zetti's offers Italian specialties from classic dishes to twists on favorites

With nearly 30 different flavors of hand-stretch, brick-oven New York style pizza, visitors to Zetti’s will have difficulty picking just one. A popular spot for take-out, Zetti's also has a small dining area.

Options range from a classic cheese slice ($2.80) to a variety of specialty slices available daily ($3.92) like the Hawaiian Pizza loaded with melted cheese, salty ham with a slight note of honey, and plenty of sweet pineapple. The artichoke bruschetta pizza is topped with fresh, garlicky homemade bruschetta and hearty artichoke bites.

All slices come with a generous amount of toppings. The thin crust is far from the burnt, crunchy cracker crust you sometimes receive. It’s thin, but doughy and foldable.

Looking for a healthier pizza option? Try the gluten-free personal pizza ($12.99) or the Salad Pizza which is cheese-free and loaded with popular salad veggies like fresh plump cucumbers, spicy red onions, sweet roasted peppers and crunchy lettuce. I don’t necessarily believe in cheese-free pizza, but with all of the flavors from the fresh vegetables mounded on the crust, you barely notice it’s missing from the slice.

You can go from healthy to carb overload with the Penne Alla Vodka Pizza, which is penne pasta, mozzarella and sweet vodka sauce right on top of the dough. Imagine your fresh pasta dish with a side of breadsticks all mashed into one awesome, carb-heavy bite.

Zetti's also has plenty of calzones loaded with sauce and held together with homemade dough. The plain cheese is the ultimate cheese lovers treat with smooth ricotta, stringy mozzarella and sharp Romano blended together for one super cheesy mouthful ($4.99).

The huge menu has a variety of pasta dishes, full entrees for a bit of a price jump and artisan salads. The Due Amici Salad serves two and is loaded with mild, velvety mozzarella cheese di buffalo and fresh veggies ($9.99). The creaminess of the mozzarella di buffalo coats the veggies, creating a delicious, far from boring, salad.

Lunch specials are served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and include pasta at a discounted rate from the dinner price. Try a classic like the spaghetti with meatballs ($8.50) or something different like the Rigatoni Anita ($8.99) which is doused in rich tomato cream sauce and loaded with bright green, crunchy, broccoli and tender chicken bites.

If you’re looking for a variety of foods that are quickly accessible on the way home from work or a new lunch spot to try with your co-workers who are all craving something different, Zetti’s is a great spot for inexpensive options.

CHEAP EATS

Zetti's Pizza & Pasta

4621 Maple Road, Amherst (691-8535)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Delivery hours are 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Price range: Generally ranges from $2.80-$13.99, with some higher ticket items like specialty pizzas ($18.99) and veal ($19.99).

Wheelchair-access: Yes

Parking: Yes

Gluten-free options: Yes, gluten-free personal pizzas available and salads.