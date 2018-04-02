Youngstown man charged with attacking teen with shotgun

A Youngstown man was charged Sunday with menacing and attacking a 17-year-old with a shotgun during a domestic incident, according to the State Police.

Shawn A. Commisso, 24, was arrested after a traffic stop and also charged with driving while intoxicated, troopers said.

Commisso was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, in addition to the DWI charge, State Police said.

Several weapons were removed from a residence on Elliot Street as a result of the investigation, police said.

Commisso was arraigned in Porter Town Court and held in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.