Woman charged with possessing unstamped cigarettes in Genesee County

A woman was charged Saturday in Pembroke with possessing more than 10,000 unstamped cigarettes, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Cathleen J. Mills, 48, of Campbell in Steuben County, was arrested just before 6 p.m. on Route 77 after authorities received a complaint about a person purchasing a large quantity of unstamped cigarettes, the Sheriff's Office said.

Mills was released with an appearance ticket and is due in Pembroke Town Court on April 26, the Sheriff's Office said.