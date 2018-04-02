Williamsville 9-year-old Lily Zhang finishes fifth in national Drive, Chip & Putt finals

Nine-year-old Lily Zhang of Williamsville finished fifth among 10 golfers in her age group in the national Drive, Chip & Putt Championship Sunday at Augusta National in Georgia, site of this week’s Masters.

Eighty youngsters competed, 10 in each of four age groups for boys and for girls.

Zhang, a fourth-grader at Forest Elementary School, finished with 18 points. Ten of her points came in the drive portion of the contest where she had longest drive. She had four points in each of the chipping and putting segments.

Zhang previously tried to qualify twice without making the field but she made it this year.

Ella June Hannant of Pike, N.C., was the overall winner among girls 7-9 with 25 points. She led in putting worth 10 points and second in driving for nine points and six for chipping.

In the boys 14-15 age bracket, Luke Delgobbo from Fonthill, Ontario, finished fifth with 19 points. He qualified for the event at Fox Valley. Branden Valdes of Orlando won in a tiebreaker with 23 points.