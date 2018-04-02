WILLIAMS, Anne P.

WILLIAMS - Anne P. Age 70 of Howell, MI, formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away after a brief illness on March 23, 2018. Loving daughter of the late Bernard and Louella Williams. Cherished sister of Bonnie Kensinger (John Grant). Preceded in death by sisters, Geraldine Bennett, Marilyn Brownell, Barbara Lommer, and Gloria Post. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Anne retired from the New York Telephone Company. She was an accomplished artist and avid bingo player with her bingo buddies. Cremation has taken place. www.keehnfuneralhome.com