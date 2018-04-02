Watch: Jim Kelly takes first steps after surgery as recovery continues
Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly's recovery from surgery to reconstruct his upper jaw continues. On Sunday, Kelly celebrated Easter with his family and took his first steps since the 12-hour operation.
His daughter, Erin, posted an Easter message and then video of Kelly walking.
Kelly is expected to remain in the hospital for at least two weeks and his family has acknowledged that he has a long road ahead of him.
Jill Kelly: 'Watching Jim go through this is far more difficult than I can describe'
Story topics: Jim Kelly/ Jim Kelly cancer/ Jim Kelly surgery
Share this article