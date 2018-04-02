Updating the status of Bills free agents

The Bills began free agency with 18 unrestricted free agents.

As the calendar hits April, nine of the 18 remain on the market. The Bills have re-signed four – Kyle Williams, Travaris Cadet, Ramon Humber and Taiwan Jones.

The five who have signed elsewhere are Preston Brown (Bengals), E.J. Gaines (Browns), Seantrel Henderson (Texans), Deonte Thompson (Cowboys) and Shareece Wright (Raiders).

Here is an update on the 18 players with links to signings and developments.

Bills unrestricted free agents after 2017 season

• SS Colt Anderson

• ILB Preston Brown – Brown returns home to Cincinnati

• WR Jeremy Butler

• RB Travaris Cadet– Cadet re-signs with Bills after gruesome injury

• CB E.J. Gaines – Gaines signs wth Browns

• RT Seantrel Henderson – OL depth takes hit as Henderson moves to Texans

• OLB Ramon Humber – Humber re-signs with Bills

• CB Leonard Johnson

• RB Taiwan Jones – Jones re-signs with Bills

• WR Jordan Matthews – Receiver visits Cardinals, Packers

• WR Brandon Tate

• SS Shamarko Thomas

• WR Deonte Thompson – Thompson heads to Dallas

• DT Cedric Thornton

• RB Mike Tolbert

• DT Kyle Williams – Williams says Buffalo is home, re-signs with Bills

• CB Shareece Wright – Wright returns to California roots with Raiders

• QB Joe Webb