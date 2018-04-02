UB women 21st ranking is its highest ever

The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team finally cracked the USA Today Top 25 in the final poll of the season.

The Bulls were on the verge of getting the national ranking during the regular season, but an upset loss at Northern Illinois derailed the Bulls. Only for a few weeks, as it turned out.

After winning two games in the NCAA tournament, UB finished 21st in the final poll, announced Monday. The highest ranking in UB history comes after a 29-6 season.

National champion Notre Dame was No. 1 followed by championship game loser Mississippi State. Connecticut, which led the poll all season, ended up third after its only loss of the season to Notre Dame in the national semifinals.

Central Michigan, the Mid-American Conference regular season and tournament champion, finished just ahead of UB at No. 20. CMU won two of three games against the Bulls.

UB’s NCAA tournament wins came against South Florida (No. 24) and Florida State (No. 14) before the Bulls were eliminated by No. 6 South Carolina in the Sweet 16 Albany Regional.

UB will graduate a talented senior class that includes point guard Stephanie Reid, center Cassie Oursler, Liisa and Katherine Ups and Mariah Suchan.

Baseball

Cornell (4-11) at Canisius (14-9): The Griffs take a break from Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference competition to face the Big Red in a noon doubleheader at the Demske Sports Complex.

Softball

Akron (1-26-1, 0-6 MAC) at UB (11-17, 3-3 MAC): The Zips have won 33 of the 40 meetings against UB. The start of the doubleheader was moved up to 11 a.m. because of a forecast of bad weather.