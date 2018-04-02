Town of Tonawanda will honor its only officer killed in the line of duty - 95 years ago

Town of Tonawanda police officers will wear mourning bands Sunday to honor Officer Frank Pfanner, the only officer on its force reported killed in the line of duty.

Pfanner was struck April 8, 1923, as he was patrolling Delaware Avenue on his motorcycle. Witnesses said a motorist in a southbound vehicle struck Pfanner at an estimated 60 mph and never slowed down. The motorist was never identified.

Pfanner was 29 years old and had been engaged to be married that summer.

Pfanner had survived other injuries, including being shot in the head when he interrupted an attempted robbery.

Tonawanda Police Lt. Thomas Haynes said almost every police officer will report having a serious brush with death while working. He said being a police officer is "inherently dangerous."