Tonawanda man faces child sex charges

A City of Tonawanda man faces multiple sex charges, including two involving a child, the State Police said Monday.

Corey M. Villa, 31, was charged with third-degree rape, promoting the obscene sexual performance of a child, use of a child younger than 17 in a sexual performance and child endangerment, troopers said.

Villa was arrested March 22 after an investigation that stemmed from a report on March 14, police said.

The State Police, in announcing the arrest, said it would not release any further details about the case, though investigators asked if anyone in the public has information concerning Villa, they should call the City of Tonawanda Police at 716-692-2121, Ext. 308, or the State Police in Lockport at 716-434-1245 regarding case 8131654.