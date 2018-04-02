The Healthy 10: Public health events among top wellness picks of the week

This is National Public Health Week, when leaders offer special events to underline important health needs in neighborhoods, communities and regions. Four related events are among WNY Refresh Top 10 Picks of the week.

TUESDAY

Tibetan Sound Healing: Join Matt Overfield and experience the healing sounds of Tibetan singing bowls and chimes at 7 p.m. in Santosha Holistic Center, 22 Lafayette Blvd., Amherst. For more info, visit santoshaholisticcenter.com. Cost is $15.

WEDNESDAY

Yoga: Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave., will host a yoga class at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $15. It's free to eligible BlueCross BlueShield of WNY members. Register by phone at 864-1194, email crescmnyoga@yahoo.com or visit cmyoga.com.

Narcan training: The University at Buffalo School of Public Health and Health Professions has teamed up with the Erie County Department of Health to provide Narcan training from 6 to 8 p.m. in the School of Pharmacy, 190 Kapoor Hall, 3435 Main St., UB South Campus. Free and open to the public.

THURSDAY

“The Health Effects of Cannabis”: Noon talk in Room 180, Farber Hall, UB South Campus, features R. Lorraine Collins – associate dean for research in the UB School of Public Health and Health Professions, and a leading expert on marijuana and alcohol use – will talk about the role marijuana has begun to play in medicine. Free and open to the public.

Free yoga: Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University, 5795 Lewiston Road in Lewiston, will offer a free yoga class from 12:15 to 1 p.m.; all levels welcome, some mats are available and no registration required.

Fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue support group: This group will meet at 7 p.m. in Audubon Library, 350 John James Parkway, Amherst.

FRIDAY

“Bending the Arc”: The documentary focused on the global health movement is free and open to all at 3 p.m. in Screening Room 112 of UB's Center for the Arts, North Campus, Amherst.

SATURDAY

Professional development conference: Daemen College will host a free event for high school at college students interested in community-level health promotion, career exploration, or networking with public health leaders. “Beyond Biology: Social Determinants in Health Promotion,” will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the school’s Wick Campus Center Social Room, 4380 Main St., Amherst. A panel discussion and workshop sessions will cover topics that include community health education and outreach, health policies and social justice. Dr. Raul Vazquez, founder and primary care physician at Urban Family Practice, will give the keynote address at 1 p.m. For student registration, visit tinyurl.com/beyondbiologyregistration. For more info, visit daemen.edu/beyondbiology or call 839-8556.

Big Wheels Bicycle Club annual open house: The group biking club offers rides daily across the region and welcomes new members to learn more from 1 to 3 p.m. in Zion United Church of Christ, Koenig Circle at Parker Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda. Those who want to try the club can ride with members twice before they must pay the annual membership dues of $20. For more info, including a ride schedule, visit bigwheelsbikeclub.com.

Adventure talk: Acclaimed Canadian adventurer, author and former Old Fort Erie staff member Adam Shoalts will share his experiences mapping Canada’s rugged north at 2 p.m. in the Old Fort Erie Welcome Centre, 350 Lakeshore Road, Fort Erie. Registration is recommended by calling 905-871-0540 or emailing oldforterie@niagaraparks.com. The talk is free.