Some Dyngus Day entertainment options
Looking to celebrate Dyngus Day in true Buffalo style? You have choices.
(Note: This list contains a few highlights. A comprehensive list is available here and on dyngusday.com.)
The parade
Starts at 5 p.m. in front of Corpus Christi Church and heads down Broadway to Fillmore and then down Memorial Drive.
•••
Pussy Willow Pass
Cost: $10. Good for $2 admission to participating venues (including those listed below), plus unlimited use of official Dyngus Day shuttles. Available at participating venues and, in advance, at Wegmans.
•••
Some venues
• Corpus Christi Athletic Club
169 Sears St.
Family friendly. Live music. Bowling all day.
• Leonard Post VFW
2450 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga
Family friendly. Live music.
• Polish Cadets
927 Grant St.
Family friendly. Polish dancers.
• Polish Villa II
1085 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga
21-and-older. Three bands, including Buffalo Touch from 2 to 6 p.m.
• Pussy Willow Park
Memorial Drive
21-and-older. Five bands, including Brave Combo at 7:30 p.m.
• St. Stanislaus Church
389 Peckham St.
Family friendly. Live music.
