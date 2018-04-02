Share this article

Today's the day to dig our your red and white. (Derek Gee/News file photo)

Some Dyngus Day entertainment options

Looking to celebrate Dyngus Day in true Buffalo style? You have choices.

(Note: This list contains a few highlights. A comprehensive list is available here and on dyngusday.com.)

The parade

Starts at 5 p.m. in front of Corpus Christi Church and heads down Broadway to Fillmore and then down Memorial Drive.

Pussy Willow Pass

Cost: $10. Good for $2 admission to participating venues (including those listed below), plus unlimited use of official Dyngus Day shuttles. Available at participating venues and, in advance, at Wegmans.

Attractions
Some venues

• Corpus Christi Athletic Club
169 Sears St.
Family friendly. Live music. Bowling all day.

• Leonard Post VFW
2450 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga
Family friendly. Live music.

• Polish Cadets
927 Grant St.
Family friendly. Polish dancers.

• Polish Villa II
1085 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga
21-and-older. Three bands, including Buffalo Touch from 2 to 6 p.m.

• Pussy Willow Park
Memorial Drive
21-and-older. Five bands, including Brave Combo at 7:30 p.m.

• St. Stanislaus Church
389 Peckham St.
Family friendly. Live music.

