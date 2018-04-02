Some Dyngus Day entertainment options

Looking to celebrate Dyngus Day in true Buffalo style? You have choices.

(Note: This list contains a few highlights. A comprehensive list is available here and on dyngusday.com.)

The parade

Starts at 5 p.m. in front of Corpus Christi Church and heads down Broadway to Fillmore and then down Memorial Drive.

•••

Pussy Willow Pass

Cost: $10. Good for $2 admission to participating venues (including those listed below), plus unlimited use of official Dyngus Day shuttles. Available at participating venues and, in advance, at Wegmans.

•••

Some venues

• Corpus Christi Athletic Club

169 Sears St.

Family friendly. Live music. Bowling all day.

• Leonard Post VFW

2450 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga

Family friendly. Live music.

• Polish Cadets

927 Grant St.

Family friendly. Polish dancers.

• Polish Villa II

1085 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga

21-and-older. Three bands, including Buffalo Touch from 2 to 6 p.m.

• Pussy Willow Park

Memorial Drive

21-and-older. Five bands, including Brave Combo at 7:30 p.m.

• St. Stanislaus Church

389 Peckham St.

Family friendly. Live music.