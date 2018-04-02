Six of Blue Jays' Top 20 prospects coming to Bisons

The Bisons' initial roster will feature 16 returning players and 18 with major league experience, the team announced Monday.

The Bisons open the season Friday in Rochester (6:05 p.m.) and begin with a six-game road trip. The home opener is April 12 at Coca-Cola Field.

The roster is expected to feature six of the Blue Jay's Top 20 prospects as ranked by MLB.com, led by catcher Danny Jansen (No. 6), lefthander Ryan Borucki (No. 8), infielder Richard Urena (No. 11), catcher Reese McGuire (No. 14), first baseman Rowdy Tellez (No. 15) and righthander Carlos Ramirez (No. 17).

Jansen was with the Bisons for 21 games last season and played in three levels last year. He hit a combined .323 in 104 games.

Righthander Joe Biagini is expected to lead the rotation. He made 60 relief appearances for the Blue Jays in 2016 and appeared in 44 games with 18 starts last season for Toronto. He also made four starts for the Bisons in 2017.