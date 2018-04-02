Six arrested on drug charges after raid on apartment in Batavia

Six people were arrested when the Genesee County Local Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant Thursday evening at an upstairs apartment on State Street in Batavia, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Donna M. Fidanza, 48, was charged with first-degree maintenance of a criminal nuisance. Investigators said her State Street apartment was used for selling crack cocaine. Officers allegedly seized crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Arrested on felony drug charges were Keith R. “Sosa” Kendrick, 26, of North Chili; and Denzel T. Hall, 25, of Rochester. They were remanded to Genesee County Jail in lieu of bail.

Charged with misdemeanor drug counts and released were Heath D. Snyder, 47, of Orchard Park; and Joseph M. Marranco, 47, and Madalyn R. Muntz, 32, both of Batavia.