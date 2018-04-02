Reporters' Notebook: April 2, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, born on this date in 1805, “Just living is not enough ... one must have sunshine, freedom, and a little flower.”

. . .

DYNGUS AMONG US – South Buffalo Auxiliary Unit 721, American Legion, will host a Dyngus Day buffet from 4 to 8 p.m. today in the club rooms at 136 Cazenovia St. Cost is $10 and includes homemade pigs in the blanket, Polish sausage, lazy pierogi, sweet and sour cabbage and cheesecake. For info, call 825-9557.

Hank Nowak AMVETS Post 45, 3071 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, will hold a Dyngus Day celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. today with Polish food, music, wine and Polish beer at $2.50 a bottle. Tickets are $12. For info, call 823-3147.

Polish Falcons Nest 6 will hold its annual Dyngus Day party beginning at 5 p.m. today in the club at 3171 Broadway near Union Road, Cheektowaga. Polka music by the Twy-Lytes begins at 5:30. Food will be available for purchase until 10. Admission is $5. For info, call 895-9914.

. . .

NATURE’S DESIGNS – Guest speaker is landscape architect Joy Kuebler at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series in the Ring of Knowledge on the main floor of the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo.

The program begins at noon with a Great Courses video on creative thinking presented by Professor Gerard Puccio, chairman of the International Center for Studies in Creativity at SUNY Buffalo State.

Admission is free. You can bring a lunch or purchase one at the library’s Fables Cafe. The series is sponsored by the Center for the Study of Art & Architecture; History & Nature.

. . .

STOP AND SHOP – Circle II Women’s Group at the First Presbyterian Church, 149 Broad St., City of Tonawanda, will hold a Welcome Spring Sale, with a mini-boutique, thrift shop and plant sale, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. A lunch featuring a sloppy joe plate, pie and beverage will be served for $6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit local charities.

. . .

MARK THE DATE – Mimi Melegrito will lead a singalong at the next meeting of the Beechwood Guild at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Beechwood Residence, 2235 Millersport Highway, Getzville. There also will be an election of officers. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Dwayne Peyton, Kirsten Volpe, Dr. Kathy O’Leary, Yvonne Minor-Ragan, Vincent J. Coppola, Doris Yetter, Dolores Osika, Julie Annabelle Naab, Matt Roth, Doreen E. Green, Addison Huller, Ryleigh Schneider, Geoff Schall, Wayne “Tuna” Christman, Kevin Helfer, Ryan Patrick Yeates, Ivy May Wolfson, Sam Partridge, Dick Nagle, Roy Bruner, Shane Vredenberg, Luca Tiranno and Madelyn Grace Buczkowski.

