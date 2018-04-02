PINTO, Samuel C.

PINTO - Samuel C. Of Angola, NY, entered into rest April 1, 2018, at age 85. Beloved husband of Frances (Marchione) Pinto; dearest father of Marie T. (Richard) McCormick and Paul S. (Patricia) Pinto; son of the late Sam and Stella (nee Kurnik) Pinto; brother of Christine (late Bobby) Burgin and the late Henry R. Pinto; grandfather of Kaitlin, Nathan, Paul and Patrick; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the Addison Funeral Home, Inc., 262 Main St., Angola, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10 AM in Most Precious Blood Church, Angola, NY. Please assemble at church. Mr. Pinto worked for over 40 years as a part time police officer and court bailiff for the towns of Evans and Brant.