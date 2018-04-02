OWCZARZAK, Richard E.

- Richard E. March 31, 2018; beloved husband of the late Lois R. (nee Kolb) Owczarzak; dearest father of Michael (Joan) Owczarzak, Linda (Clifton) Chadwell, Kenneth (Jeanni) and David (Mary Ellen) Owczarzak; loving grandfather of Richard (Melissa) Owczarzak, Mary Beth (Danny) Walker, Dawn and Adam Owczarzak, Kristin (Jeffrey) Green, Craig (Ashley) Chadwell, Collin, Alexandra, Courtney (Nathan) Alvarez, Joshua, Hannah, the late Katie Lynne and Rachel Owczarzak; devoted great-grandfather of Madeline and Jocelyn Owczarzak, Arden, Nora, and Chad Green, Ella and Colton Chadwell, and Calvin Walker; dear brother of the late Marcia (late Edward) Bukolt and the late Gerry Owczarzak; dear companion of the late Ruth Gerdelman. The family will be present Wednesday from 2 to 8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street (two blocks east of Union Road) where prayers will be offered on Thursday at 8:45 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM at St. Martha Parish (formerly OLBS). Richard served in the U.S. Navy, was very active in the Father Justin Knights of Columbus where he was a Fourth Degree Knight, a Fifth Degree member of the Knights of St. John, Co-chairman for the Knights Senior Bingo, and was active at the former St. Barnabas. Share condolences online at www.amigone.com