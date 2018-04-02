North Collins man charged with meth, marijuana possession

A driver pulled over for speeding Sunday night in North Collins faces drug possession charges, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said.

Jacob Ring, 29, of North Collins, was pulled over on Route 62 at about 8:20 p.m. for driving 58 mph in a 45 mph zone, the Sheriff's Office said.

A sheriff's deputy saw a foil pipe on Ring's lap and smelled marijuana coming from inside his vehicle, according to police. A plastic bag of marijuana was found in the vehicle, and Ring was also accused of having a foil package of methamphetamine inside his clothing, the Sheriff's Office said.

Ring was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana and speeding. He was being held on $500 bail until his arraignment, deputies said.