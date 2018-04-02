NHL names Sabres' Eichel as Third Star of the Week

A five-assist night for Jack Eichel has helped earn him an NHL honor.

The league has named the Sabres center as its Third Star of the Week. Eichel was second in the NHL with eight points in three games, scoring three times and adding five assists. All five assists came during Saturday's 7-4 victory in Nashville.

Eichel became the first Sabres player to register five points in a game since Thomas Vanek on Jan. 31, 2013, and the first with five assists since Pat LaFontaine on Feb. 10, 1993.

The 21-year-old Eichel paces Buffalo with 25 goals, 37 assists and 62 points in 63 games.

Vegas forward William Karlsson, who had nine points in four games, was the First Star of the Week. Arizona goaltender Antti Raanta was the Second Star after going 3-0 with a .964 save percentage and 1.00 goals-against average.

The Sabres visit the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday night.