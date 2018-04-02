McCARRICK, Lauren D.

McCARRICK - Lauren D. Of Lockport, entered into rest March 30, 2018. Born August 5, 1957, in Buffalo NY, she was the daughter of Dorothy Skarzynski Terrien and the late Robert Terrien; besides her mother, Lauren is survived by her boyfriend, Rick Nutter; daughters, Shannon (Joseph) Donelson and Amy(Chris) McCarrick; sister, Leslie(Jim) Iler and her four grandchildren, Madison Moir, Kyle Donelson, Isabella Fizette and Katie Sargent. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, April 4th, from 4-7 PM at PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport, where services will be held on Thursday, April 5th, at 11 AM. Interment will be at Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorials to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at PruddenandKandt.com