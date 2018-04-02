Letter: Farrakhan’s view steeped in religious fanaticism

Farrakhan’s view steeped in religious fanaticism

Critics repeatedly complain about Minister Louis Farrakhan’s anti-Semitism, homophobia, etc. However, they do not seem to understand that Farrakhan’s worldview is authoritarian and reactionary to the core. Moreover, it is steeped in religious fanaticism. How else can he be? What else can he be?

Unless he, like Malcolm X before him, embraces a progressive, secular worldview and a liberal personal conception of Islam, nothing will change. And at age 84, it is highly unlikely that is going to happen for Farrakhan.

Norm Allen

Buffalo