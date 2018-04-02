Letter: Average Americans want protection, too

Average Americans want protection, too

Watching Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Sen. Bernie Sanders protesting for gun law changes showed them heavily guarded by bodyguards, who appeared to carry a lot of firepower.

Any law passed on gun control should apply to all politicians including the governor and the so-called elite Hollywood crowd who have bodyguards.

Politicians should not be hypocritical. They want to be protected; well so does the average American.

Joseph Orlowski

Amherst