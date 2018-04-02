Letter: Average Americans want protection, too
Watching Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Sen. Bernie Sanders protesting for gun law changes showed them heavily guarded by bodyguards, who appeared to carry a lot of firepower.
Any law passed on gun control should apply to all politicians including the governor and the so-called elite Hollywood crowd who have bodyguards.
Politicians should not be hypocritical. They want to be protected; well so does the average American.
Joseph Orlowski
Amherst
