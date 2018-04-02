Jeff Beck, Ann Wilson added to Artpark summer lineup

Jeff Beck is the latest name added to Artpark's ever-growing Tuesdays in the Park series. The Rock n Roll Hall of Fame musician will perform at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Artpark Amphitheater (450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston). Joining Beck will be Ann Wilson of the classic rock arena act Heart.

Named one of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” by Rolling Stone magazine, the musician originally broke through as a member of the British blues rockers the Yardbirds and latter fronted his own jazz-rock fusion act the Jeff Beck Group. His most recent solo offering "Loud Hailer" was shared in 2016.

Wilson will perform songs from Heart as well as some of her solo music and songs that have inspired her.

Advance tickets are $17 general admission and $42 front of stage (standing room) and reserved seats and will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 6 through the venue's ticket office, Artpark.net, Tickets.com or charge by phone at 888-223-6000.