Home of the Week: From neglected to award-winning in Lancaster

Sherry Campbell and her husband, Brian Lewandowski, grew up in Cuba, N.Y., and have always liked old houses.

Former renters, they bought a home in Lancaster in 1995 that needed a lot of work — both inside and out. They did much of the work themselves — with the help of family and friends. Other projects, including the roof and electrical work, were done by professionals.

Campbell, who has worked as a mental health therapist, said as part of the makeover they searched for period-inspired wallpaper. They even wallpapered the ceiling in the sitting room with a textured paintable wallcovering that Lewandowski, an implementation specialist, transformed with metallic spray paint.

Here is how Campbell described the home they share with two dogs and four cats in an email to Home & Style for our online Home of the Week feature:

“In 1995, we purchased a neglected, water-damaged, aluminum-clad house and transformed it into a beautiful Queen Anne Victorian home.

“We removed the siding to reveal wood clapboards, rebuilt the front porch and restored the interior. Original interior features include stained woodwork, sliding pocket doors, six-panel doors with ornate brass hardware, detailed cast-iron hot water radiators and wood floors.

“There is a central staircase with a landing that showcases a Palladian window. There are several leaded windows. Upon entering through the front door a tiled fireplace with an ornate cast-iron insert and wood overmantel is visible.

“In 2010 we were awarded a Restoration award from Preservation Buffalo Niagara. In recognition of the quality of our home it was designated a Local Historic Landmark in 2009 and in 2012 was listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

"Currently we are in the process of restoring the kitchen,” she wrote.

