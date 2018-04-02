Holland juvenile charged with making school threat

A juvenile faces a felony charge of making a terroristic threat in connection with an incident at Holland High School last week, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

A school resource officer and other deputies found no students were in danger and there was no credible threat to the school during an investigation last Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office declined to release the age or gender of the juvenile and did not release any further information about the case, which the agency said was referred to Erie County Family Court.