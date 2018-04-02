High wind warning issued for WNY starting Tuesday night

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible starting Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga, which has issued a high wind warning.

The warning covers Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Chatauqua counties from overnight Tuesday through Wednesday evening.

Winds will come out of the west at 30 to 40 mph, with the potentially damaging gusts possible. The gusts could bring down trees and power lines and may cause hazardous travel for high-profile vehicles, the weather service said.