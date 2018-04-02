High wind warning issued for WNY starting Tuesday night
Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible starting Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga, which has issued a high wind warning.
The warning covers Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Chatauqua counties from overnight Tuesday through Wednesday evening.
Winds will come out of the west at 30 to 40 mph, with the potentially damaging gusts possible. The gusts could bring down trees and power lines and may cause hazardous travel for high-profile vehicles, the weather service said.
[5:10AM] New High Wind Watches issued this morning for most of Western New York and Jefferson County east of Lake Ontario. A strong storm system passing to our northwest Tues Night and Wednesday could bring damaging wind gusts to 60mph. https://t.co/tdj8GZ4x1Y pic.twitter.com/XoOcIKfY92
— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) April 2, 2018
