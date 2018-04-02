High School Extra:

North Collins pitching sharp

If North Collins gets the pitching it received Monday in opening the season with a doubleheader victory over Dunkirk and Silver Creek/Forestville, the Eagles will be a title contender again in CCAA East 2.

Anthony Nova pitched a no-hitter for 6.2 innings before leaving because he had reached the pitch limit in a 3-0 victory over Dunkirk. Tanner Lopretto came on to get the last out and finish the combined no-hitter.

Novoa struck out 10. Nick Woronowski scored two of the three North Collins runs.

Brandon Zielinski struck out 13 batters in 6.1 innings and had two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh gave North Collins its 3-2 win over Silver Creek/Forestville.

Tanner Loretto was the closer in the second game, too.

Webb leads Barker

Barker entertained Pembroke of Section V in its baseball opener and edged the Dragons, 5-4. Collin Webb went 2 for 4, with two stolen bases and scored twice for the winning Raiders. Evan Ecker pitched one-hit ball to pick up the win for Barker.

Goyette does it all for Medina

Sophomore pitcher Chris Goyette of Medina couldn’t complain about his offensive support Monday against Holley of Section V. Goyette got all he needed - from himself.

Goyette drove in six runs with three hits and pitched a no-hitter for the Mustangs in winning their season opener, 18-0.

Goyette faced one over the minimum with the only baserunner against him reaching on an error in the seventh inning.

Lax teams hit the road

Because of the Easter Week break, most of the high school boys and girls lacrosse teams are not scheduled for games this week. However, Canisius and St. Joe’s will be busy on the road.

Canisius will face the host team on Thursday and St. Edward’s of Cleveland on Saturday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.,

St. Joe’s will get tested in two games in the Middle Atlantic states.

The Marauders of coach Peter Hudecki will face Collegiate School in Richmond, Va., on Saturday.

On Sunday, St. Joe’s will take on powerful Salesianum in Wilmington, Del.

Cheektowaga wins opener

Cheektowaga which struggled through a winless season in ECIC III last season opened the new campaign with an 18-4 non-league win at Niagara Catholic.

Senior Luke Mortellaro and junior Alex Sparbell had three hits each for the Warriors.