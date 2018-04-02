HEMBERGER, Sister Ann Frances, S.S.M.N.

Sister Ann Frances Hemberger S.s.m.n. December 12, 2017. Born February 20, 1935 as Carol Ann Hemberger, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Catherine (nee O'Malley) Hemberger and sister of the late Robert Hemberger. After earning her bachelor's degree in history at Rosary Hill, Sister Ann Frances entered the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur, beginning her teaching career as a junior high teacher at Annunciation School in Buffalo, and St. John the Baptist in Kenmore. She completed her master's degree from St. Bonaventure University in 1968. Sister then began a long career as principal at St. John the Baptist, St. Paul and Mount St. Mary in Kenmore, and St. John in Lockport. Eventually, as the Sisters of St. Mary moved into other ministries, she went into parish ministry work at St. John the Baptist, dealing mainly with the poor. Whereas her school ministry was warmed by her wit and charm, other ministries brought her care and compassion. She received approval at state and national levels for work among persons with addictions, becoming a substance abuse counselor. She loved her work at the Monsignor Carr Institute. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Sue Hemberger; nieces and nephews; and her sisters in the Congregation of St. Mary of Namur. Sister Ann Frances donated her body to the University of Buffalo Medical School. A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, April 4 at the St. Mary Center Chapel, 241 Lafayette Avenue, Buffalo. Friends invited. If desired, memorials to the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur are preferred. Complete obituary and condolences at www.hampfuneral.com.