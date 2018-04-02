Home of the Week: From neglected to award winner

In 1995, Sherry Campbell and Brian Lewandowski purchased a neglected, water-damaged, aluminum-clad house in Lancaster and restored it. In 2010 they were awarded a Restoration award from Preservation Buffalo Niagara. It was designated a Local Historic Landmark in 2009 and in 2012 was listed in the National Register of Historic Places.