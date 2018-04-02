A Closer Look: Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens
Monday, April 2, 2018
Lord & Burnham Co. is credited with designing the South Park Conservatory. It was modeled after the Crystal Palace in England and was built by a Buffalo construction company, George P. Wurtz & Son for a total cost of $130,000. It opened in 1900.
