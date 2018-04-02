Zetti's Pizza & Pasta: Cheap Eats
Monday, April 2, 2018
Zetti's Pizza & Pasta is at 4621 Maple Road in Amherst. They have more than 20 different flavors of pizza as well as Italian entrees, pastas, soups, salads, calzones and specialty rolls.
