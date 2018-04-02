Free parenting workshop series scheduled in Niagara Falls

EPIC – Every Person Influences Children announces that it will offer a free five-week parenting workshop series in Niagara Falls. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays from April 21 to May 19 in the Buffalo Federation Neighborhood Center, 2616 Highland Ave.

The sessions, led by a certified facilitator, will include confidential group discussions on a variety of topics, including literacy, communication and emotional growth. The series is intended to give parents confidence, improve their relationships with their children and increase involvement in their children’s education.

The program fulfills court-mandated requirements for those who attend all five sessions. Seating is limited. Registration is required. For information and to sign up, call 332-4127 or visit epicforchildren.org.