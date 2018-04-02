Firefighters contain small blaze at Bowmansville Post Office

Crews from the Bowmansville Fire Company contained a small fire Monday at the Bowmansville Post Office, 515 Harris Hill Road near Genesee Street, Lancaster.

Bowmansville Fire Chief Tom Trepacz said dispatchers received a call about 6:50 p.m. from a passerby who saw smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters on the scene found a fire in the back portion of the building and were able to confine it to its area of origin, said Trepacz.

The fire occurred after the post office was closed for business, so no one was inside and no injuries were reported, he said. A estimate of the damage was unavailable, but Trepacz there was no significant damage to the building.