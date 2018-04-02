Elmwood's Nine29 restaurant replaces Mezza with wings, burgers

The former Elmwood Village Lebanese restaurant called Mezza has become Nine29, pivoting to American fare like cheeseburgers, subs and wings.

The restaurant, 929 Elmwood Ave., is run by brothers Peter and Johnathan Eid, who are also proprietors of the Theater District's Hearth + Press.

Both restaurants feature brick oven pizza, appearing on Nine29's menu in cheese, pepperoni, margherita and white versions ($12-$14).

The rest of the menu tracks tavern standards in soup, salads and sandwiches. Nachos ($10), caesar salad ($10), and a meat and cheese board ($15) are on offer.

Chicken finger subs ($12) feature housemade fingers, and vegetarian Beyond Burgers ($12) are also available. On Fridays, the restaurant offers a battered haddock fish fry ($12).

Basil hummus ($8) is practically the only Middle Eastern offering left on the menu. The restaurant, opened in 2010, was a Lebanese place until it closed for a reboot in February.

The restaurant is open seven days a week. Lunch is served 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.